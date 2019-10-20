Robecosam AG Cuts Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Robecosam AG cut its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.25% of MAXIMUS worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,997,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,852 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,496 shares of company stock worth $4,398,575. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

