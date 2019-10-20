Robecosam AG Acquires 1,500 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $50,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

NYSE:LIN opened at $195.79 on Friday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $206.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

