Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 26,248 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.55% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 746,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after acquiring an additional 519,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,692,000. AXA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 245,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after acquiring an additional 152,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,927. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Shares of BFAM opened at $149.60 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

