Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 124,056 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 124,056 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.56% of Ralph Lauren worth $41,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 589.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $7,260,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,870. 34.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

