Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,851 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.