Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $37,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,109,000 after purchasing an additional 650,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,424 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 15,106.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 395,182 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $152.69 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

