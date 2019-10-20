Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 149,411 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $33,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 597.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.