RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RMR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of RMR Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.43.

RMR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. 69,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $80.26.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 333.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 223.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1,161.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

