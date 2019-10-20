Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $18.19 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx and Huobi. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and $580,804.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012508 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000990 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, OKEx, DragonEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit and C2CX.

