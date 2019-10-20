Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Given Neutral Rating at Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,754,000 after buying an additional 470,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,939,000 after buying an additional 318,207 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2,180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 248,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 216,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

