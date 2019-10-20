Richard W. Anderson Sells 8,322 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $661,682.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The business had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,322,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

