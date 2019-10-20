Richard G. Rawson Sells 100 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NSP stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Insperity by 195.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.