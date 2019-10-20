Reviewing Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) and bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE)

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) and bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Apex Global Brands has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bebe stores has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apex Global Brands and bebe stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Global Brands $24.44 million 0.23 -$12.33 million N/A N/A bebe stores N/A N/A -$138.96 million N/A N/A

Apex Global Brands has higher revenue and earnings than bebe stores.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apex Global Brands and bebe stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apex Global Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A bebe stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

bebe stores pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Apex Global Brands does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Apex Global Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of bebe stores shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Apex Global Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of bebe stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apex Global Brands and bebe stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Global Brands -17.93% -29.17% -4.17% bebe stores N/A N/A N/A

Summary

bebe stores beats Apex Global Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc., a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout. It maintains license agreements with retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in approximately 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. The company was formerly known as Cherokee Inc. and changed its name to Apex Global Brands Inc. in June 2019. Apex Global Brands Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers. The Company also offers accessories, which include jewelry, optical, fragrance, shoes and handbags. The Company operates stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. In addition, it has an online store at www.bebe.com that ships to customers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United States Protectorates and internationally via its third-party providers, International Checkout and Shoprunner. It has international stores operated by licensees in South East Asia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, South America, Turkey and other territories.

