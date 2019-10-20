Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.35. Restoration Hardware posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 230.09% and a net margin of 6.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Restoration Hardware to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

RH opened at $180.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.78. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $186.13.

In related news, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total value of $4,093,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $729,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,395.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,790 shares of company stock worth $10,602,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

