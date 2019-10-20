Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

