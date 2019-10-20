Request Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Request has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $51,448.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinPlace, Coineal and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00042012 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.94 or 0.06130622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00042001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017068 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Mercatox, Koinex, Bancor Network, Coineal, COSS, KuCoin, DDEX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, WazirX, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Binance, CoinExchange, CoinPlace and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.