Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $349.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 843.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

