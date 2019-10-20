RED Hits Market Cap of $679,623.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. During the last week, RED has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $679,623.00 and approximately $3,588.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00668570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012433 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000320 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.