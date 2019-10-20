RealChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,190.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. RealChain has a market capitalization of $190,812.00 and $31,190.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RealChain has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00042137 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.45 or 0.06083189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,992,977 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

