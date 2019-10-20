Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.36, approximately 2,640 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

