RBB Bancorp (RBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $397.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In other news, Director Peter M. Chang bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.