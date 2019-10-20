Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 102.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

