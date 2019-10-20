Raymond James Increases Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $56.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

PFBC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 42,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

