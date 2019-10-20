Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $6,196.00 and $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 17,774,589 coins and its circulating supply is 15,353,177 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

