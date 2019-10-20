Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,386 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $106,709.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $320,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,475 shares of company stock worth $1,402,939. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RARX opened at $46.24 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

