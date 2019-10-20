Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARX. Raymond James downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $106,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $320,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $277,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,939. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after buying an additional 886,583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,507,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,023,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 378,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after buying an additional 253,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

