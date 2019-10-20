QunQun Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $249,476.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00041737 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.60 or 0.06150527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042437 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,872,788 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

