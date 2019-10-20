Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance at >$6.40 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $107.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.