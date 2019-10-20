Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

QMCO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Quantum from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quantum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Quantum alerts:

OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.63 million during the quarter.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead purchased 8,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $49,486.14. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson acquired 100,000 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 188,331 shares of company stock valued at $966,486 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.