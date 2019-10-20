QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $3,493,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $11,656,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.