Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $532,360.00 and $8,167.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000586 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

