Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for EnLink Midstream LLC Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s FY2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

NYSE ENLC opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.05. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,308.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.