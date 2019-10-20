Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Raised by SunTrust Banks

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AEP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

NYSE AEP opened at $94.14 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 144.2% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

