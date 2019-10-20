Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for approximately $28.71 or 0.00352431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00225396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.01154646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00089153 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,766 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.