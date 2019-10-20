Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.53

Shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and traded as low as $79.00. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 36 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.44.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

