PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.30. 2,798,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

