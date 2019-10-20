PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $48.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 76.41%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

