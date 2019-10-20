ProxyNode (PRX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $89,242.00 and $37.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00840688 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000980 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 135,411,946 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

