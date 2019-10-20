Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,065 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

