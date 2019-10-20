Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.26.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,435.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

