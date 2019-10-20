ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.80, 7,050 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 50,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0427 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

