ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) Trading 1.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.97 and last traded at $111.85, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.82.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.41% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

