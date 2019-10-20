ProCurrency (PROC) Market Cap Hits $22,302.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. ProCurrency has a market cap of $22,302.00 and approximately $1,727.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.62 or 0.02213785 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,725,552 coins and its circulating supply is 103,650,671 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io . ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

