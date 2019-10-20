Primecoin Market Cap Achieves $2.84 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $10,321.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 29,384,036 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, BX Thailand and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.