PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nomura set a $19.00 price objective on PQ Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

PQG stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PQ Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PQ Group by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PQ Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

