PowerFleet (PWFL) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PowerFleet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 115 410 732 71 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.33%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.10%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -19.93% 52.43% -4.70%

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.23 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.73 million -23.59

PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PowerFleet

