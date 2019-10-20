PowerFleet (PWFL) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PowerFleet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PowerFleet
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|PowerFleet Competitors
|115
|410
|732
|71
|2.57
Profitability
This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PowerFleet
|-15.49%
|-13.05%
|-6.64%
|PowerFleet Competitors
|-19.93%
|52.43%
|-4.70%
Risk and Volatility
PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PowerFleet
|$53.06 million
|-$5.81 million
|-27.23
|PowerFleet Competitors
|$354.32 million
|$28.73 million
|-23.59
PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
60.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About PowerFleet
There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.
