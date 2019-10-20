Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.98 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $1.98 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00669994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013067 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,056,864 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Bittrex, Huobi, Kyber Network, Koinex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

