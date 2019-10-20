Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Pluralsight posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

PS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $114,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,600 shares of company stock worth $1,262,906 and sold 112,995 shares worth $3,146,014. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,309 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,256. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.