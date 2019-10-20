Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post $130.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $133.85 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $631.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.95 million to $635.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $752.97 million, with estimates ranging from $738.95 million to $773.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.82. 147,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

