Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.12. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 9,060 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

